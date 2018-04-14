Rally for gun rights in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rally for gun rights in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- About 100 people rallied at the state Capitol Saturday to support the 2nd Amendment. 

A group of gun owners rallied for gun rights, carrying signs and flags in Madison this weekend. 

Tune in to 27 News at 10 to hear why they were out sending their message to the people of Wisconsin. 

