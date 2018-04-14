Verona fire shows off new facility at open house

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona firefighters got a chance to show off their new facility Saturday.

The fire department gave guided tours of the new, 42-thousand square foot, $10.7 million building. It's a big upgrade from the old building which was built for a volunteer department. It's now a combination department for Verona fire and Fitchburg EMS.

Officials say it took three years to complete the new firehouse.

"It was pretty much 3 years of my life getting it ready. I had a year getting ready to build it. A year of real heavy construction. A year of trying to get it finished and stuff. It was a lot of blood sweat and tears but I'm really happy with the end result," said Fire Chief Joe Giver.

The new station is in the same spot as the old one. The firefighters worked out of different sections while it was under construction.