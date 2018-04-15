Extra cancellations /closings -- Sunday into Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The prettiness of Sunday's snow will soon be a thing of the past as we start to consider how to get to school and work on Monday. Here's a further "on-growing" list of organizations that have contacted WKOW to let us know they're canceling activities.

School closings and delays will be updated as Monday draws closer; those are displayed elsewhere on our website. Tap through for the latest additions; we'll update the information as it becomes available.

Since cancellations for specific groups and organizations tend to affect fewer people, these announcements are displayed only on WKOW.com. Many times, links will also be given for those groups and organizations for more information.

If you have a cancellation to add to the list for organizational events Sunday night and Monday, (Sunday 04-15 and Monday 04-16,) submit the event -- along with a contact name and number -- to "news@wkow.com."

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Portage EVENT Portage Bridal Extravaganza: canceled

DANE COUNTY

Columbus First Presbyterian of Columbus: special worship service and events related to 150th anniversary celebration canceled

Madison Blackhawk Church: all services and Sunday activities

Madison CIty Church: canceling 6:00 evening service

Madison Foundry414 church: all services canceled

Madison EVENT Four Lakes Postcard Club: show at Turner Hall: canceled

Madison Temple Beth El: All religious school activities and other events canceled

Madison City Church: evening service canceled

Mount Horeb New Hope E-Free Church evening meeting canceled.

SAUK COUNTY

International Crane Foundation wildlife center: closed Sunday, April 15

VERNON COUNTY

Hillsboro Schools [WEB]: EVENT UW Varsity Marching Band Concert: canceled -- will not be rescheduled this year