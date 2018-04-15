Roads getting better in Columbia County but stay in, if you can

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Columbia County officials say driving conditions are getting a bit better but they're still encouraging you not to go out unless you have to.

Lt. Wayne Smith of the Columbia County Sheriff's office says side roads are in poor shape. If you do have to drive, he advises you take it slow, use your lights and remove snow from vehicle before getting out on the road.

Lt. Smith also says their calls have been especially busy; the department responded to 14 accidents as of Sunday afternoon. "We're heavily staffed but it's still difficult to keep up with call volume."

In fact, the department is canceling an employee training prep session on Monday, so that more staff can be on hand to respond to rush hour traffic. He expects the roads will still be very slippery Monday morning.