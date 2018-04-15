Roofs collapse in Green Bay area, likely due to snow build-up

ASHWAUBENON (WBAY) - People near Green Bay are dealing with the aftermath of roof collapses on buildings there that are believed to be due to snow accumulations.

As station WBAY reports, officials are concerned because the area hasn't experienced snow that deep or heavy for a long time.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Chief Eric Dunning tells them, "We haven't seen snow in these amounts in years. And then on top of that with the heavy moisture content -- any kind of structural issue is only going to be multiplied with what's going on."

The Econo Lodge in Ashwaubenon was one of the structures whose roof collapsed Sunday. It happen in the area over the pool just before 10:00 a.m. No one was injured but nearly 70 people had to be relocated to another hotel.

A building in a business park in Ashwaubenon also faced a collapse. Responders there said all that's left for them to do is wait for the the roof to fall.

Chief Dunning cautions to not to go up on your roof at all if you can avoid it. "Roofs have a tremendous amount of weight on them because of the water, the freezing water, and then with the huge accumulation of snow."

He also said, for both home and business owners, if you see any water dripping inside your house, it could be a sign that there's too much build-up on the roof. Dunning says to contact a contractor, one who specializes in electrical or plumbing, as soon as possible.