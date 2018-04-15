More snow keeps tow operators busy

MADISON (WKOW) --- The late winter snowstorm may have caught many people off guard, especially drivers.

Parts of Wisconsin received a few inches of heavy snow and sleet mix overnight Saturday and throughout the day Sunday, which has contributed to a day long trend of icy roads and scary spin outs.

And Mark Mecum, manager at Badger State Towing & Services, has been busy cleaning up the county's wipe outs.

“It's been busy. So far we've done four pullouts already and it's only 1 o'clock,” he said.

Mecum said they have answered a half dozen calls on Sunday afternoon alone of stranded drivers.

“Right now we're on our way to a car that is in the ditch. I think he tried to get into his driveway and miss the driveway by a little bit and put his car in the ditch.”

Mecum thinks that some people make has thought we were done with snow and replaced their winter tires with their summer tires.

“Low and behold, here we are, the middle of April with 2 to 3 inches of snow on the ground.”