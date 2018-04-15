ABC exclusive interview: James Comey says Trump "morally unfit" to be president

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks Donald Trump is morally unfit to be president.

In an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday night, Comey says he doesn't think Trump is medically unfit, dismissing those who question his mental state.

Instead, Comey says he believes that Trump is morally unfit for what he calls treating women "like pieces of meat," lying constantly about matters big and small and insisting that people believe it, and seeing a moral equivalence of demonstrators and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Comey says that in his view a president must embody respect and adhere to the nation's core values, the most important being truth. He concludes that Trump "is not able to do that" and is "morally unfit to be president."



******

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks there's "certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice" in the actions of President Donald Trump.

Comey answered "possibly" when asked in an ABC News interview whether the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he asked Comey to end an FBI investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump has denied that conversation, but Comey insisted that it definitely occurred.

He says there's "certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice," though he notes that he's just a witness in the case and not an investigator or prosecutor.

Comey is promoting a new book - and incurring Trump's wrath as he does. The president has called him a "liar and a leaker."

******

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks it's possible that President Donald Trump might be compromised by the Russians.

In an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday night, the fired FBI chief says he could not discount the possibility that Russia might have something on the president.

He says he knows that's a "stunning" possibility and something that he never thought he'd say about a president of the United States.

Still, he says it strikes him as unlikely but something that he can't say without high confidence.

******

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time since his abrupt firing by President Donald Trump, James Comey sits down with George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview Sunday night.

The Associated Press also reports that the president is again calling the former FBI director a "slime ball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

The morning tweet comes ahead of Comey's interview with ABC to be broadcast in full on Sunday evening.

In an excerpt shown Saturday, Comey says his belief that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential election was a factor in his decision to disclose the investigation into her emails.

In his tweet, Trump says: "Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slime ball!"

On Friday, President Donald Trump said former FBI Director James Comey "is an 'untruthful slime ball who should be prosecuted for leaking classified information." The president also tweeted: "It was my great honor to fire him."