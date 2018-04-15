Exclusive ABC James Comey interview airs Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time since his abrupt firing by President Donald Trump, James Comey sits down with George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview Sunday night.

The Associated Press also reports that the president is again calling the former FBI director a "slime ball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

The morning tweet comes ahead of Comey's interview with ABC to be broadcast in full on Sunday evening.

In an excerpt shown Saturday, Comey says his belief that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential election was a factor in his decision to disclose the investigation into her emails.

In his tweet, Trump says: "Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slime ball!"

On Friday, President Donald Trump said former FBI Director James Comey "is an 'untruthful slime ball who should be prosecuted for leaking classified information." The president also tweeted: "It was my great honor to fire him."