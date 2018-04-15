Madison bowling event supports food initiative for students - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison bowling event supports food initiative for students

MADISON (WKOW) --Two local organizations are working together to end food insecurity for Madison area students.

Madison Teachers, Inc. held its 5th annual Bowlathon and silent auction to benefit Food 4 Thought Initiative. It's a volunteer organization that aims to improve food access to students and their families.

"Over 50 percent, that is a huge chunk of our student population that's eligible for those programs. That gives us a huge indication of how many of our students may be food insecure," said Lora Schmid-Dolan, MTI Cares chairperson. 

The Bowlathon was held at Dream Lanes in Madison. Organizers say they estimate they've raised more than $10-thousand for the cause.

