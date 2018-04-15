Poker tournament raises money for Badger Honor Flight - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Poker tournament raises money for Badger Honor Flight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Organizers are taking an all or nothing approach to raising money for a veterans organization.

Badger Honor Flight held its first ever poker tournament Sunday night. The organization flies veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day to see the memorials built in their honor. The cost to send one veteran on the trip is $1-thousand. There are more than 11-hundred veterans on the wait list.

"We have five flights going out this year, so we need to consistently have fundraiser keep that cash flow going so we can send those guys to D.C.," said Tiffany Tobias, fundraising director for Badger Honor Flight.  

Organizers estimate they'll raise about $3-thousand from the poker tournament. The next Badger Honor Flight takes off next Saturday.

