Winter driving reminders for slippery Monday commute

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to plan for potential hazardous conditions on the roads ahead of Monday's morning commute.

As of early Monday morning, most roads across Southern Wisconsin are reported to be either snow-covered or slippery, according to WisDOT's 511 map.

Before heading out on the road Monday morning, WisDOT has these reminders:

Allow plenty of extra time for travel

Drive at a safe and legal speed for conditions: the 55 or 65 mile per hour speed limit is a maximum speed for times when conditions are good or ideal, not for when roads are slippery and visibility is reduced.

Leave plenty of room between your vehicle and others for stopping.

Always wear seatbelts

Keep a charged cell phone handy

Keep at lease half tank of gas in your vehicle

For additional winter driving tips, you can visit the WisDOT website.