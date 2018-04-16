Doyenne starts crowdfunding campaign to help more entrepreneurs - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Doyenne starts crowdfunding campaign to help more entrepreneurs

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison non-profit organization geared toward helping female entrepreneurs looks to expand its services.

Doyenne's goal is to help businesses led by women and people of color. It offers programming, grants and coaching. The organization, based in Madison, is looking to start services in Milwaukee and Green Bay. They set a goal of $50,000 for a crowdfunding campaign.

Doyenne will host a "bash" Tuesday, April 17 at High Noon Saloon to raise funds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and local musical groups Venus in Furs and Morningstar will perform.

