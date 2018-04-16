Rebecca Ribley

Rebecca joined the WKOW team in April 2018 from our sister station in Wausau where she did everything from producing and reporting to anchoring.

Originally from the Cleveland, Ohio area, Rebecca has enjoyed becoming a Wisconsinite during the past four years.

She earned her degree in journalism from Ashland University in Ohio. She also studied theater and appeared in eight main-stage productions.

In addition to performing arts, Rebecca’s hobbies include waterskiing, hiking and spending time with her dog, Reese.

Throughout her career, Rebecca has received several awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, including best live on-scene reporting.

Rebecca is very active on social media and looks forward to connecting with you.

You can watch her weekday mornings from 4:30-7am on 27 News Wake Up Wisconsin.