Demolition could begin today on former GM Janesville Assembly Plant

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The city of Janesville has been notified that demolition work at the former General Motors Assembly Plant has been scheduled to begin on or around April 16, 2018.

Asbestos and universal waste removal was completed in the main assembly plant late last week.

Outside wall demolition is anticipated to start Monday.

The truck route for materials being removed will access and depart the work site from West Delavan Drive. The route will be limited to use of West Delavan Drive, South Jackson Street, Reuther Way, Beloit Avenue, and Highway 11. Truck trips will vary but are estimated at 25 trips per day and will be limited to the hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.