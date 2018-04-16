Two in custody after attacking Portage police officers

Two people are facing felony charges after "viciously" attacking two Portage Police Officers, according to a post on the Portage Police Department's Facebook page.

Authorities said the officers were trying to arrest a man on a probation and parole violation Sunday evening at a north Portage Kwik Trip when the attack took place.

According to the post, 21-year-old Olivia J. Boomsma instigated the incident by punching Officer Brian Loewenhagen in the face several times while he was trying to place 21-year-old Jacob R. Hellenbrand in handcuffs. Sgt. Eric Walters attempted to help.

At that point, police said Hellenbrand kicked Sgt. Walters in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

An off-duty nurse stepped in, caring for Sgt. Walters. The nurse became concerned for the safety of the officers after Boomsma started yelling about a knife in her pocket. She body slammed Boomsma and held her until one of the officers could handcuff the woman.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Portage Police Department in the investigation.