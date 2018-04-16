Equipment and machinery from former GM plant in Janesville heading to auction

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- All equipment and machinery from the former GM Janesville Assembly Plant will be sold in a four-day online auction beginning later this month.

The sale, which is scheduled for April 23, 2018, is the next phase of the site's decommissioning and redevelopment, which began in 2018 after GM finalized the facility's sale.

Built in 1919, the 4.8 million-square-foot plant was GM's oldest plant in North America prior to its closing. However, in 2008, GM announced the facility would cease all production by 2010. As a result, more than 2,300 jobs were eliminated.

The auction is being conducted by Professional Industrial Appraisal LLC, an Indiana-based appraisal and asset recovery project firm. The firm has more than 35 years' experience providing total asset evaluation for commercial and industrial businesses.

To enable online bidding, Professional Industrial Appraisal is hosting the sale on AUCTO.COM, an industrial equipment marketplace and auction platform. Beginning on Monday April 23, 2018, the auction will span four days, with each sale starting at 10 a.m. (CDT). Interested buyers are invited to register on www.aucto.com to participate in the auction.

For a listing of each sale's catalog, click here.

Featured equipment includes:

Day one: 300+ ABB IRB 6400 Robots

Day two: electrical controls, PLCs and drives, and transformers

Day three: pumps, motors, spare parts, and tanks

Day four: plant support, overhead cranes, and shop equipment