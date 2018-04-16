BREAKING: Madison police responding to report of bank robbery on - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

BREAKING: Madison police responding to report of bank robbery on Sherman Avenue

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are responding to a report of a bank robbery Monday on N. Sherman Avenue.

A teller activated a holdup alarm about noon Monday, April 16, 2018 at 1202 N. Sherman Ave., according to Dane County Communications.

The address is the location of a BMO Harris Bank branch.

Check back as new information becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.