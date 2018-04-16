Sean Hannity revealed as mystery client of Trump attorney Michael Cohen

NEW YORK (AP) -- An attorney for President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, says Cohen performed secret legal work for Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.

The hearing before a federal judge relates to records and electronic devices that the FBI seized last week in raids on Cohen.

As part of the hearing, the judge ordered Cohen to name his clients.

Cohen said he represented three clients this year. President Donald Trump, Elliot Broidy, a Trump fundraiser who retained Cohen to negotiate a hush money agreement with a Playboy Playmate, and named today, Hannity.

The April 9 raid on Cohen sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006.

At issue is exactly who gets to look at Cohen’s seized documents and devices before they are turned over to prosecutors. Attorneys for Cohen say they want first crack. Trump’s lawyers say they also want some form of prior review. Another option is to set up a “special master” who will vet the material to determine what is protected and what isn’t; that is the Cohen team’s second choice.

Prosecutors, who say they raided Cohen’s office, home and hotel room as part of an undisclosed crime related to his personal business dealings, prefer the ordinary procedure of reviewing the documents with a panel of prosecutors unrelated to the investigation — a so-called “taint team.”

At stake is an investigation that could get at the heart of Trump’s longtime fixer and image protector. People familiar with the probe told The Associated Press that agents were seeking bank records, records on Cohen’s dealing in the taxi industry, Cohen’s communications with the Trump campaign and information on payments made in 2016 to two women who say they had affairs with Trump, former Playboy model Karen McDougal and the porn star Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Lawyers for Cohen filed papers Monday saying investigators “took everything” during raids last week, including more than a dozen electronic devices. They said that prosecutors had already intercepted emails from Cohen and executed the search warrants only after discovering that there were no emails between Trump and Cohen.