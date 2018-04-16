Two charged in connection with Beloit attempted homicide

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police say they have arrested two suspects for a shooting during an attempted robbery on April 1 in Beloit.

Keonte A. Howard, 24, and Keshawn C. Falls, 17, were charged Monday in Rock County court with attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, as well as other felony charges for the shooting at 919 10th St.

They have been in custody since April 8 after being arrested by Beloit police following another incident.

Both men are from Chicago, but Howard has ties to Beloit.

Ballistic evidence discovered during an armed robbery on April 8, 2018 at 1128 Dewey Avenue linked the two crimes.

The two suspects were among four suspects arrested following the commission of the April 8 robbery.

A round was fired during that incident, but no one was hit by a bullet.

However, an individual was struck on the head by a firearm.

“Our officers did an excellent job arresting all of these individuals. They were in nearby neighborhoods on Sunday, April 8, and were able to respond immediately, catching several of these individuals as they tried to flee the home,” said Police Chief David Zibolski. “We appreciate all of the information and support the community has provided during these investigations. Together, we can send a clear message – if you commit crimes in Beloit, you will be caught.”

The victim in the April 1 shooting, Gordon A. Juerjens, remains in critical condition at a hospital in Madison.