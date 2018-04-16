Gov. Walker committed to serving as governor, not seeking a position in Washington

MADISON (WKOW) -- With federal investigations into White House officials heating up and President Trump making several staffing changes, Wisconsin Governor Scott walker says he’s committed to finishing his term.

On Monday, Gov. Walker made it crystal clear that if he did or did not win reelection, he won't consider leaving for a cabinet position in Washington.

Some speculation was circulating since former governor Tommy Thompson left office in 2001 to become President George W. Bush's health secretary. Walker said Thompson taught him that leaving for Washington is not as the same as serving as governor.

“He has pounded it into my head that you can get much, much, much more done as a governor and it's much, much, much more fulfilling being a governor than it is being in the cabinet,” said Walker.

The governor also said he would not comment whether he agreed with former FBI Director James Comey's comments about the president. Comey claimed that President trump is "morally unfit" to lead the nation.

Walker said he will leave remarks up for the people elected to federal office since “it's a federal issue.”