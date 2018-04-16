Gov. Walker committed to serving as governor, not seeking a position in Washington

Two people are facing felony charges after "viciously" attacking two Portage Police Officers, according to a post on the Portage Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
Two people are facing felony charges after "viciously" attacking two Portage Police Officers, according to a post on the Portage Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
A South Carolina prisons spokesman says 7 inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.More >>
A South Carolina prisons spokesman says 7 inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.More >>
Meteorologists at the national weather service say this spring snow storm is one for the record books. "This is a very unusual storm for this time of year," said meteorologist, Sarah Marquardt.More >>
Meteorologists at the national weather service say this spring snow storm is one for the record books. "This is a very unusual storm for this time of year," said meteorologist, Sarah Marquardt.More >>
Photographs from a Madison high school show the makeshift living arrangements a run-away fourteen year old girl used to live at the school undetected during the Madison school district's spring break.More >>
Photographs from a Madison high school show the makeshift living arrangements a run-away fourteen year old girl used to live at the school undetected during the Madison school district's spring break.More >>
One person has died and five others were injured in a crash on slick roads Saturday morning.More >>
One person has died and five others were injured in a crash on slick roads Saturday morning.More >>
Republican Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc announced Monday that he won't run again.More >>
Republican Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc announced Monday that he won't run again.More >>
Organizers are taking an all or nothing approach to raising money for a local veterans organization.More >>
Organizers are taking an all or nothing approach to raising money for a local veterans organization.More >>
Meteorologists at the national weather service say this spring snow storm is one for the record books. "This is a very unusual storm for this time of year," said meteorologist, Sarah Marquardt.More >>
Meteorologists at the national weather service say this spring snow storm is one for the record books. "This is a very unusual storm for this time of year," said meteorologist, Sarah Marquardt.More >>
Win a trip for two to see ABC's American Idol season one finale from WKOW TV. Sign up on Facebook HERE from April 11-25, 2018 for your chance to win.More >>
Win a trip for two to see ABC's American Idol season one finale from WKOW TV. Sign up on Facebook HERE from April 11-25, 2018 for your chance to win.More >>
Columbia County officials are still encouraging you not to drive unless you have to.More >>
Columbia County officials are still encouraging you not to drive unless you have to.More >>
Two local organizations are working together to end food insecurity for Madison area students.More >>
Two local organizations are working together to end food insecurity for Madison area students.More >>
Police have identified the person believed to be responsible for damaging a war monument in Janesville.More >>
Police have identified the person believed to be responsible for damaging a war monument in Janesville.More >>
The late winter snowstorm may have caught many people off guard, especially drivers.More >>
The late winter snowstorm may have caught many people off guard, especially drivers.More >>
People in the Green Bay area are dealing with the aftermath of three roof collapses on buildings there due to weather that's brought more than 15 inches of snow to the area.More >>
People in the Green Bay area are dealing with the aftermath of three roof collapses on buildings there due to weather that's brought more than 15 inches of snow to the area.More >>