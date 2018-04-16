Badgers return a stacked offensive line

The Wisconsin football team returns their starting quarterback and running back this season, but offensively what could have more of an impact is the Badgers' offensive line. Wisconsin returns all five starters.More >>
The Wisconsin football team returns their starting quarterback and running back this season, but offensively what could have more of an impact is the Badgers' offensive line. Wisconsin returns all five starters.More >>
Wilmer Flores hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Sunday to improve the best start in team history to 12-2.More >>
Wilmer Flores hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Sunday to improve the best start in team history to 12-2.More >>
Al Horford had 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics overcame Khris Middleton's long 3 that beat the fourth-quarter buzzer, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107 in overtime Sunday to open their playoff matchup.More >>
Al Horford had 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics overcame Khris Middleton's long 3 that beat the fourth-quarter buzzer, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107 in overtime Sunday to open their playoff matchup.More >>
Chase Anderson breezed into the seventh inning and Jonathan Villar sliced a three-run homer inside the foul pole in the Brewers' 5-1 victory Saturday night.More >>
Chase Anderson breezed into the seventh inning and Jonathan Villar sliced a three-run homer inside the foul pole in the Brewers' 5-1 victory Saturday night.More >>
Senior forward Ryan Wagner took home the MVP award on Saturday when the Wisconsin men's hockey team held its annual awards banquet at the Kohl Center.More >>
Senior forward Ryan Wagner took home the MVP award on Saturday when the Wisconsin men's hockey team held its annual awards banquet at the Kohl Center.More >>
At Friday's practice, junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus returned to practice for the first time since injuring his right leg in last fall's game against Indiana.More >>
At Friday's practice, junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus returned to practice for the first time since injuring his right leg in last fall's game against Indiana.More >>
Javy Baez had a three-run double as the Chicago Cubs scored nine times in the eighth inning on just three hits, rallying past the wild Atlanta Braves 14-10 Saturday in cold, wet and windy conditions at Wrigley Field.More >>
Javy Baez had a three-run double as the Chicago Cubs scored nine times in the eighth inning on just three hits, rallying past the wild Atlanta Braves 14-10 Saturday in cold, wet and windy conditions at Wrigley Field.More >>
Instead of playing in the spring game, which was cancelled, the Badgers practiced indoors on Friday night.More >>
Instead of playing in the spring game, which was cancelled, the Badgers practiced indoors on Friday night.More >>
Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with the Mets, new catcher Jose Lobaton tripled in his first at-bat with the team, and New York extended its winning streak to nine with a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.More >>
Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with the Mets, new catcher Jose Lobaton tripled in his first at-bat with the team, and New York extended its winning streak to nine with a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.More >>
Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.More >>
Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.More >>
The Wisconsin football team returns their starting quarterback and running back this season, but offensively what could have more of an impact is the Badgers' offensive line. Wisconsin returns all five starters.More >>
The Wisconsin football team returns their starting quarterback and running back this season, but offensively what could have more of an impact is the Badgers' offensive line. Wisconsin returns all five starters.More >>
Senior forward Ryan Wagner took home the MVP award on Saturday when the Wisconsin men's hockey team held its annual awards banquet at the Kohl Center.More >>
Senior forward Ryan Wagner took home the MVP award on Saturday when the Wisconsin men's hockey team held its annual awards banquet at the Kohl Center.More >>
At Friday's practice, junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus returned to practice for the first time since injuring his right leg in last fall's game against Indiana.More >>
At Friday's practice, junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus returned to practice for the first time since injuring his right leg in last fall's game against Indiana.More >>
Instead of playing in the spring game, which was cancelled, the Badgers practiced indoors on Friday night.More >>
Instead of playing in the spring game, which was cancelled, the Badgers practiced indoors on Friday night.More >>
Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.More >>
Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.More >>