Badgers return a stacked offensive line

The Wisconsin football team returns their starting quarterback and running back this season, but offensively what could have more of an impact is the Badgers' offensive line. Wisconsin returns all five starters.

Of the starting five offensive lineman, only two have been healthy enough to fully participate in spring practices. Senior right guard, Beau Benzschawel and sophomore center Tyler Biadasz. Senior left tackle Michael Deiter, junior left guard Jon Dietzen, and junior right tackle David Edwards have missed most of the spring workouts due to injury, but will all return in the fall. Wisconsin's offensive line only allowed 1.5 sacks per game last season, that lead the Big Ten Conference in fewest allowed.

"We kind of know what we have to do for this upcoming season in order to be successful," said Benzschawel. "We say in meetings everyday, where this offensive line takes this team is where we are going to end up."

Benzschawel has started 36 consecutive games, including last 30 at right guard. Biadasz earned his first letter last season, and started all 14 games at center.

The Badgers finished the 2017-18 season ranked second in Big Ten in rushing offense (222.9 yards per game) and third in total offense (415.0 ypg).

