Victim identified in OWI crash in Rock County

SPRING VALLEY (WKOW) -- The victim of a deadly OWI crash in Rock County has been identified.

The Rock County Medical Examiner reports the name of the man that died in the single vehicle crash is 19-year-old Lukas Allen Christofferson, of Stoughton.

Christofferson initially survived the crash April 1 on Dorner Road west of STH 213 in the Town of Spring Valley. He was a passenger in the car when it crashed into a tree. He succumbed to his injuries and died April 12.

Authorities say the driver, Skylair Buckham, ran off, but was later arrested. Prior to the victim's death, Buckham faced two felony counts -- injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run involving great bodily harm. Court records show Buckham has a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, April 17.

