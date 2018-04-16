Police looking for man who entered woman's car at stop sign, robbed her

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are searching for a man they say ordered a woman to drive him to an ATM and withdraw money from her bank account Monday morning.

Officials identified the man as 41-year-old Marvin Baker. He indicated he had a gun and got into the victim's car at the corner of State Street and West Gilman Street while she was stopped at a stop sign, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police say after Baker got the money, he left the victim unharmed in the 3200 block of Oakbridge Ave. near Olbrich Botanical Gardens and drove off in the victim's car.

Authorities believe Baker may still be driving the victim's car, a gold 2006 Nissan Altima with Wisconsin plate number 588-GDS.

Police have released a previous mugshot of Baker and an image from surveillance video showing clothes he might be wearing. If you see him, call 911. Police believe he may be armed and dangerous.