UW Arboretum & brewery collaborate for beer

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Arboretum is partnering with a local taproom to create a one of a one-of-a-kind brew. Levi Funk owns Funk Factory Geuzeria, a sour beer brewery on nearby Gilson St.



He was walking with his family last fall when he spotted a pale-green osage orange and thought it would be great to use in a beer. So he reached out to the curator and got to approval to harvest a few from the horticultural gardens.



"It is related to a mulberry, so we do believe it is edible but definitely not something you would normally pick up and eat out of hand," said David Stevens, Curator at UW Arboretum Horticultural Gardens.



The first two beers out of collaboration will be available on tap on Sunday, May 6 at tasting events at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.