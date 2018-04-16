Ice, snow from car roof shatter SUV's windshield, cause injuries

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities are reminding all drivers to clear snow and ice from vehicles before driving after they say snow and ice from the roof of one car shattered another vehicle's windshield, injuring a driver and a child.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says drivers should make sure their car roof, windows, mirrors and hood are all clear before driving after a snow or ice storm, or face fines.

27 News spoke with the driver who was hurt. Watch the full story tonight at 10.