Charge filed after domestic shooting in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Prosecutors filed a reckless homicide charge against a man involved in a shooting in Iowa County.

Online court records show 19-year-old Austin Valdez faces one count of second degree reckless homicide. The charge was filed Monday.

Authorities say Valdez was involved in a domestic incident on March 24 involving his mother, Melanie Reeson, and her husband, Robin Reeson, that ended with Robin Reeson's death. Court records show the charge against Valdez stems from an incident on March 24.