The Frequency will close after 10 years in Madison music scene

Two people are facing felony charges after "viciously" attacking two Portage Police Officers, according to a post on the Portage Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to a central Minnesota elementary school and attacked three other children.More >>
A South Carolina prisons spokesman says 7 inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.More >>
Meteorologists at the national weather service say this spring snow storm is one for the record books. "This is a very unusual storm for this time of year," said meteorologist, Sarah Marquardt.More >>
Photographs from a Madison high school show the makeshift living arrangements a run-away fourteen year old girl used to live at the school undetected during the Madison school district's spring break.More >>
Police are searching for 41-year-old Marvin Baker, who they say ordered a woman to drive him to a bank and withdraw money from her bank account.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The City of Janesville has been notified that demolition work at the former General Motors Plant is scheduled to begin on or around April 16. Asbestos and universal waste removal was completed in the main plant late last week. As the building comes down the Blackhawk Community Credit Union wants to keep the GM Plant alive with a Legacy Center.More >>
The UW-Madison Arboretum is partnering with a local taproom to create a one of a one-of-a-kind brew. Levi Funk owns Funk Factory Geuzeria, a sour beer brewery on nearby Gilson St.More >>
Last week Schimel suggested to conservative radio host Vicki McKenna (WISN) that Donald Trump and Senator Ron Johnson won in Wisconsin because of it’s voter ID law. Governor Walker did not agree or disagree those laws in place were a factor, but did insist both won in because of how they connected with voters.More >>
The victim of a deadly OWI crash in Rock County has been identified.More >>
With federal investigations into White House officials heating up and President Trump making several staffing changes, Wisconsin Governor Scott walker says he’s committed to finishing his term. On Monday, Gov. Walker made it crystal clear that if he did or did not win reelection, he won't consider leaving for a cabinet position in Washington.More >>
Beloit police say they have arrested two suspects for a shooting during an attempted robbery on April 1 in Beloit.More >>
Police are responding to a report of a bank robbery Monday on N. Sherman Avenue.More >>
All equipment and machinery from the former GM Janesville Assembly Plant will be sold in a four-day online auction beginning later this month.More >>
Republican Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc announced Monday that he won't run again.More >>
