The Frequency will close after 10 years in Madison music scene

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fixture in the Madison music scene is closing its doors.

After 10 years in the business, The Frequency will host its last concert on June 30th. Venue owners made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

"After years of lower revenue and dwindling audiences, we just weren't bringing in the revenue we needed to keep the place open," said Dana Pellebon, General Manager of The Frequency.

Over the years, The Frequency has served as a launchpad for famous artists like The Lumineers and Macklemore. Venue staff say they're sad to see it go.

"As the local entertainment scene has changed in Madison, The Frequency has worked to keep up with every twist and turn along the way," the Facebook post read. "We are placing the concept of The Frequency in storage until further notice."

The venue will host a 10-year anniversary celebration concert June 8-9 with old and new Frequency favorites.