Owner of State Street Taco Bell suing City of Madison over liquor license

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owner of the Taco Bell on State Street is suing the City of Madison over the denial of a liquor license.

Madison's Common Council originally granted the restaurant a license, but Mayor Paul Soglin vetoed it. The council tried to overturn the veto, but failed twice.

The restaurant on State Street is owned by Flynn Restaurant Group. Here is a statement from Greg Flynn, chairman & CEO of the restaurant group:

“On April 13th, Flynn Restaurant Group filed a lawsuit against the City of Madison for arbitrarily denying our restaurant's application for a liquor license. Liquor licenses should be granted or denied based on the application of consistent standards. Mayor Soglin’s feedback completely contradicts his actions. His concerns over late-night alcohol-fueled violence in the area are negated by the fact that an identical liquor license was issued to a restaurant across the street three weeks after denying our request for a license. We offered to comply with restrictions and standards imposed on other applicants and liquor license holders, including time restrictions when serving and limiting our sales to beer and wine. In response to safety concerns, we offered to take a variety of measures to improve public safety, including installing additional video cameras on-site, increasing lighting on State Street, using ID scanners, providing employee training and increasing the visibility at the front of the restaurant. The ALRC and Madison Police recognized our proven track record of operating restaurants with liquor licenses across the country and commended us for our level of due diligence and planning. Flynn Restaurant Group has an outstanding reputation of owning and operating safe, orderly and compliant concepts nationwide and we always keep the safety and wellbeing of our guests at the forefront of our business. The bottom line is that while we have been beyond accommodating to all involved parties, we truly believe that the way this matter was handled is due solely to the Mayor’s unwarranted bias against our restaurant brand.”

