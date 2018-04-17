"Blizzard baby" makes grand entrance - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A family near Green Bay has quite the story to tell after this weekend's storm.

Alyssa Champagne went into labor, just after midnight Saturday morning.

She and her husband, Jason,  jumped in the car, in whiteout conditions, to drive the 50 miles to the hospital.

What should have taken 45 minutes -- took twice that.

"It seemed like it took forever it was a long, long trek and the hospital even called us at one point, because they were concerned that we hadn't arrived yet. They actually had someone shoveling for us, just to get into the parking lot," Jason told our Green Bay affiliate.

The couple welcomed their baby boy, Askren, to the world that night.

They now call him a "blizzard baby."

