Employees wait on fate of Boston Store

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of Boston Store employees and shoppers are waiting to learn the store's fate in a bankruptcy auction.

The winning bidder will decide whether to keep the stores open or liquidate the business.

There are two locations in Madison and Boston Store has anchored every major mall in the Milwaukee area.

Biz Times editor Andrew Weiland says the loss of any anchor store can have a far-reaching impact.

"There's no question there's a domino effect. If you lose one of the anchors, but you lose all of their customers and foot traffic potentially to help the other stores out."

About 2,200 people work at Boston Stores around Wisconsin and at its headquarters in Milwaukee.