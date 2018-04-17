Employees wait on fate of Boston Store - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Employees wait on fate of Boston Store

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of Boston Store employees and shoppers are waiting to learn the store's fate in a bankruptcy auction.

The winning bidder will decide whether to keep the stores open or liquidate the business.

There are two locations in Madison and Boston Store has anchored every major mall in the Milwaukee area.

Biz Times editor Andrew Weiland says the loss of any anchor store can have a far-reaching impact.

"There's no question there's a domino effect. If you lose one of the anchors, but you lose all of their customers and foot traffic potentially to help the other stores out."

About 2,200 people work at Boston Stores around Wisconsin and at its headquarters in Milwaukee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.