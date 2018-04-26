UPDATE: Prison sentence for former Slinger band director convict - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Prison sentence for former Slinger band director convicted of sexual assault

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A former Wisconsin high school band director is going to prison for sexually assaulting a student.

David Hanke, the former band director at Slinger High School, was convicted in April.

During his sentencing hearing on Friday, the judge said he didn't feel remorse from Hanke, so he sentenced Hanke to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

SLINGER (WKOW) -- A former Wisconsin band director was convicted of sexually assaulting a student.

David Hanke taught at Slinger High School, but has since retired.

Authorities say in 2000, Hanke lured one of his band students to his home, where he assaulted her.

Four former students testified that Hanke encouraged giving and receiving massages with teenage girls.

The judge revoked Hanke's bond and he was taken to jail.

He will be sentenced in June.

