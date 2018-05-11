Parking price hikes take effect in Madison starting June 1

MADISON (WKOW) -- Parking prices will go up across most of Madison starting in June.

Only city-owned garages and lots will be affected; parking meter rates will stay the same.

Changes to expect:

The State Street Capitol Garage rate will increase from $0.90/hour to $1.20/hour.

The State Street Campus Garage rate will increase from $1.30/hour to $1.50/hour.

The Brayton Lot rate will increase from $1.80/hour to $2.00/hour.

The weekday monthly permit at Brayton Lot will increase from $150/$170 per month for residents/non-residents to $160/$185 per month.

The weekday monthly permit at Wilson Lot will increase from $125/$145 per month for residents/non-residents to $135/$155 per month.

When the new Capitol East District Garage opens, parking there will cost $0.80/hour. Monthly night permits will cost $42 per month for residents and $48 for non-residents. The city says it expects the new garage to open late summer or early fall this year.

The changes were approved by the Transit and Parking Commission in March.

These will be the first price hikes since June 2016.