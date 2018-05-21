Woman sentenced for killing fiance in 2015 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri University of Science and Technology student has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the shooting death of her fiancé who was just a week away from graduating from the Rolla school with an engineering degree.

Meghan Werner was sentenced Friday for a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the December 2015 killing of 22-year-old Curt Marzolf in the home they shared in Rolla. She originally was charged with second-degree murder.

Court records say Werner, who hunted, initially told police that Marzolf committed suicide. She was arrested after investigators found signs of a struggle in the house and blood on her.

Marzolf is from Monroe, Wisconsin, and Werner from the St. Louis suburb of Fenton. He had a job waiting for him in Kansas City after graduation.

