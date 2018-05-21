Charity dedicates home to local family

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Canales family was all smiles on Monday morning, walking into their new home all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.



Luz Canales came to America when she was 18-years-old, learned English and worked two jobs. Her son is now 20 and going to school to become a police officer.



They've never had a house to call their own. Canales spent more than 400 hours helping to build the home. She took classes about home ownership. She says she can't believe her family is one step closer to achieving the American dream.



The family will move into their new home Tuesday afternoon. It's the 273rd home Habitat for Humanity has built in Dane County.