Man who sexually assaulted UW student to live in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A Madison man who sexually assaulted a UW-Madison student in a stairwell in 2006 will be moving to Fitchburg.

Paul Aud, 44, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault after he attacked a 20-year-old woman he did not know in the stairwell of her Langdon Street apartment building, according to police.

He followed her to her building, punched her, dragged her down the stairs and attempted to have sex with her, officers said.

In 2007, he was arrested for "lewd and lascivious" behavior. The charge for that incident was included in the sentence for the 2006 incident.

Aud has been out of jail for about a year. Right now he lives on the north side of Madison.

He will be moving to 5931 Seminole Centre Court in Fitchburg.

"We've had a couple calls, people who are concerned about him being there," said Fitchburg Police Lt. Don Bomkamp. "There's a pool in the area so there's some concerns there."

Aud will be under strict supervision and if he violates the conditions of his supervision, he will be taken into custody.



"He's been compliant with all the rules that were set in place," said Lt. Bomkamp. "He's been very successful since his release."

"The concern with Mr. Aud is the type of offense that took place," said Lt. Bomkamp. "It was a stranger attack and he battered the victim and attempted sexual assault. It's more uncommon."

The Fitchburg Police Department will hold a community meeting Wednesday to discuss Aud's placement and address concerns from neighbors.

Bonnie VanOverbeck lives in the area, but says she isn't worried.

"Honestly about 10 years ago I would have been nervous about that," said VanOverbeck. "But since I have worked in a prison now, I know that there is the possibility of rehabilitation and change. I would like to think that someone is not defined by the worst thing that they ever did."

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at Fitchburg Fire Station #2.

For more information about the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, click here.