Diocese of Madison to investigate 2nd allegation against accused priest

Madison Catholic officials were contacted by police about Father William Nolan in 2015, more than two years before Nolan was criminally charged with six, felony child sex crimes.

Madison Catholic officials were contacted by police about Father William Nolan in 2015, more than two years before Nolan was criminally charged with six, felony child sex crimes.

A police report, obtained by 27 News from a friend of the alleged victim, details a time when the possible victim spent the night at Father Nolan's home.

A police report, obtained by 27 News from a friend of the alleged victim, details a time when the possible victim spent the night at Father Nolan's home.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Diocese of Madison says it will investigate what it's calling a "new" allegation of sexual misconduct against Father William Nolan.

This recent allegation was first reported by 27 News Monday after Tony Galli spoke with a friend of the alleged victim.

The friend says the alleged victim came forward to Janesville police about Father Nolan in 2015, accusing the priest of sexual assault.

Janesville Police confirm they investigated Nolan in 2015, but the investigation did not lead to an arrest or criminal charges. The Diocese says it learned in 2015 a man made a complaint to the police agency, but it didn't know the nature of the complaint. The Diocese told 27 News the Janesville Police Department reached out to them "simply to be put in touch with Father Bill Nolan."

The Diocese says it did have contact with this alleged victim prior to 2015 - in 2009 and again in 2014 - but says it wasn't told about possible sexual abuse. In 2009, a concern was raised by a third party. At the time, the alleged victim was an adult and did not accuse Fr. Nolan of any sexual misconduct, according to the Diocese. Five years later, the same alleged victim contacted the diocese, but again, did not accuse Father Nolan of abuse or assault.

Shortly after 27 News issued its report Monday on the 2015 Janesville investigation, the Diocese of Madison released a statement saying it would investigate the second allegation in full cooperation with any civil authorities. The Diocese says it has already reached out to the Janesville Police Department and the Ft. Atkinson Police Department.

Authorities in Ft. Atkinson charged Nolan last week with six felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He's set to appear in Jefferson County Court again for that case June 5.

Police in Janesville have yet to comment on aspects of the 2015 investigation or release police reports to 27 News.