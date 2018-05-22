Melinda's Garden Moment: Guide to mulching new plants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Melinda Myers says mulching new plants helps conserve moisture and suppress weeds that compete for water and nutrients. However, spreading mulch around small transplants can be a bit tedious, and if not done carefully, can end up damaging your plants.

Melinda has two techniques that can make it easier.

Start by preparing the soil and removing existing weeds. Then, cover the area with a 1 to 3 inch layer of mulch. The finer the material, the thinner the mulch layer needed.

Set your plants in the desired location, and pull the mulch away from the spot, dig a hole and plant.

Then, pull the mulch back in place, being careful not to bury the plant stems.

Or, you can plant your garden first, but don't discard the pot. Set these or other containers over the newly planted transplants, and cover with mulch. Once the mulch is in place, lift the containers off the plants.