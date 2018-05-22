Gov. Walker wants answers after allegations against UW dean - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Walker wants answers after allegations against UW dean

(WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker is calling for answers from the University of Wisconsin system after records were released showing it could have mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against a former assistant dean. 

Wednesday, news broke about a former UW-Stevens Point assistant dean who was accused of sexual harassment and then was later hired at UW-Eau Claire.

The governor wants to know how this happened.

"We're gonna push back on the University of Wisconsin system to try and find out why exactly that would happen," said Governor Scott Walker.

Officials at both UW schools tell our sister station, WAOW, they did reference checks, but had no knowledge of the allegations.

The man involved denies the claims.

