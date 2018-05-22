UPDATE: Authorities identify victim in Madison shooting

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the back of the head after a conflict between two men escalated Wednesday night.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who died after a shooting on Waunona Woods Court is 24-year-old Rayshawn Jackson of Madison.

We spoke with his sister, Dernisha Moore, who said her brother was always the life of the party.

"He just loved people," Moore said. "He loved giving, he took care of my mom, me and my siblings he was always giving."

Though her brother is gone, Moore says her family won't let his memory fade away.

"I was telling my family I'm going to print out a life-size cardboard cutout of him," she said, laughing. "He will forever be at every family function with us."

The Medical Examiner's Office says Jackson died from homicidal firearm violence.

Additional testing is underway.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department says a shooting last week on Waunona Woods Court is now a homicide after the victim died.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, passed away at a local hospital, according to an update from Madison Police Tuesday morning. The MPD will now be asking the Dane County District Attorney to file charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide against Antonio Gentry, 36, of Madison.

Gentry had already been arrested on a parole hold.

The victim was shot in the head May 16. Police say he and Gentry knew each other. Authorities have not released the victim's name yet.