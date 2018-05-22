Video: As bear habitat expands, sightings on the rise

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Don't be surprised if you see a bear running through the fields near Fox lake.

Steven Hopp saw one on his way to work May 18 and captured it on video that he shared to his Facebook page.

"Saw Yogi on the way to work this morning," Happ wrote. "On Hwy A two miles from Fox Lake. He was headed south east."

Wisconsin's occupied bear range is expanding, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which means residents can expect to see black bears in areas outside of the bear's traditional range.

An abundant population and suitable bear habitat have facilitated the southerly movement of occupied bear range in Wisconsin, according to the DNR.

Wisconsin's black bear population is considerably higher than it was 30 years ago. Wisconsin's bear population was estimated to be about 9,000 bears in 1989.

The most recent data indicates the bear population is currently estimated to be just under 29,000 bears. DNR manages bear population size through regulated hunting.

The number of hunting permits have steadily increased following studies showing higher numbers of bears.

Wisconsin is not alone in their expanding bear range.

The results from a 2008 survey of eastern United States and Canadian Provinces that actively manage black bear populations indicated that 75% of these jurisdictions report an increase in bear range. Only Vermont reported a contracting bear range.