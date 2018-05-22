Police seek man in connection with Janesville Walmart theft - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police seek man in connection with Janesville Walmart theft

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man they are looking for in connection with a recent retail theft from Walmart in the city.

Anyone having information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact: 

-Janesville Police Department at 755-3100,

-Call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 24 hours a day, or

-Download the FREE “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google play store to give crime tips anonymously.

Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a Quick $50 reward through Crime Stoppers. 

Incident Number: JV1823434 

