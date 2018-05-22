Video: Badger lineman wins Twitter with one big back flip

A Monona family is grieving the loss of a son, a brother and a husband-to-be after he was killed while doing what he did best: helping others.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who died after a shooting on Waunona Woods Court is 24-year-old Rayshawn Jackson of Madison.More >>
A Madison man who sexually assaulted a UW-Madison student in a stairwell in 2006 finished his jail sentence and will be moving to Fitchburg.More >>
A police report, obtained by 27 News from a friend of the alleged victim, details a time when the possible victim spent the night at Father Nolan's home.More >>
A wolf hybrid was seized by Green Bay's Humane Officer after the animal bit a child on the city's west side.More >>
Jhoulys Chacin and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
After starting the season 3-7, the Madison College baseball had to do some soul-searching. They realized they had a long ways to go but a long season to get there. In the end, the WolfPack achieved their goal. They will be returning to the NJCAA Division II World Series this weekend.More >>
Here's some local scores from the opening day of regional play in the WIAA softball tournament.More >>
Olive Sagapolu is a stalwart for the Badger football team on the defensive line -- and if his football career doesn't work out long term -- he has acrobatic skills as well.More >>
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says he made three trips to rehabilitation centers during his career to fight his dependence on painkillers and alcohol.More >>
Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana and Lorenzo Cain each hit home runs off Zack Greinke, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Monday night.More >>
Jenna Haney is coming home. The former Badgers swimmer is rejoining the program as an assistant coach. New head coach Yuri Suguiyama announced the hiring of the Milton native.More >>
The No. 1 ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team’s incredible 2018 season came to a close Sunday with a pair of setbacks at the NCAA Central Regional at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Ill.More >>
Logan Morrison hit a two-run double to give the Minnesota Twins' offense a much-needed lift, and four relievers worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.More >>
Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Regions Tradition on Sunday for his first senior major title, closing with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory.More >>
Olive Sagapolu is a stalwart for the Badger football team on the defensive line -- and if his football career doesn't work out long term -- he has acrobatic skills as well.More >>
Jenna Haney is coming home. The former Badgers swimmer is rejoining the program as an assistant coach. New head coach Yuri Suguiyama announced the hiring of the Milton native.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team dropped a 9-1 decision to No. 12 Alabama at Rhoads Stadium Saturday afternoon before falling to Oregon State late Saturday night, 5-1.More >>
The Houston Texans team confirmed the defensive end will pay for the 10 funerals of the nine students and teacher killed in a shooting inside Santa Fe High School.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team rallied back from a three run deficit for an eight inning, 9-3 opening round win against Oregon State in Tuscaloosa Regional Friday night in Alabama.More >>
A Madison man who sexually assaulted a UW-Madison student in a stairwell in 2006 finished his jail sentence and will be moving to Fitchburg.More >>
The Janesville Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man they are looking for in connection with a recent retail theft from Walmart in the city.More >>
A wolf hybrid was seized by Green Bay's Humane Officer after the animal bit a child on the city's west side.More >>
A fire inspector with the Portage Fire Department says the fire that led to the death of a toddler was started by the boy's sister playing with matches.More >>
A Middleton man is $350,000 richer after playing SuperCash! last week.More >>
Iowa native Maddie Poppe has won "American Idol." The singer-songwriter bested Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett in Monday night's two-hour finale on WKOW ABC.More >>
A teenager who started a major wildfire in the scenic Columbia River Gorge in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution for at least the next decade.More >>
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says he made three trips to rehabilitation centers during his career to fight his dependence on painkillers and alcohol.More >>
Don't be surprised if you see a bear running through the fields near Fox lake. Steven Hopp saw one on his way to work May 18, and captured video that he shared to his Facebook page.More >>
The Diocese of Madison says it will investigate a second allegation of sexual misconduct against Father William Nolan.More >>
