Video: Badger lineman wins Twitter with one big back flip

MADISON (WKOW) -- Olive Sagapolu is a stalwart for the Badger football team on the defensive line -- and if his football career doesn't work out long-term -- he has acrobatic skills as well.

This video of the 336 pound nose tackle doing a backflip was shared by the football team on Twitter, and has already received lots of attention.

It turns out that Sagapolu actually was on the cheer leading team in high school.