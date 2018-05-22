$350,000 SuperCash! ticket claimed by Dane County man

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Middleton man is $350,000 richer after playing SuperCash! last week.

Saeed Nowrasteh matched all six numbers in Thursday night's drawing.

That ticket was sold at Capital One Petroleum on E. Washington Avenue.

The winning numbers were 4, 13, 14, 22, 24 and 25.

The store is a winner too -- all stores get 2 percent of lottery winning amounts more than $599. In this case, Capital One Petroleum will get $7,000.