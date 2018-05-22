Wolf-dog hybrid bites child, seized by Green Bay police

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A wolf-dog hybrid was seized by Green Bay's Humane Officer after the animal bit a child on the city's west side.

Police say the white wolf hybrid bit the child unprovoked Thursday.

The animal is a cross between a wolf and a domesticated dog. Wolf hybrids are illegal to possess in Green Bay or without permits from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The wolf hybrid weighs 107.5 pounds and stands 37 inches tall, police say. Police say the animal is on a state-ordered quarantine.

Police cited 46-year-old Brian Schoen for an animal bite, not having his animal licensed, keeping more than two dogs and keeping an exotic animal. The tickets total more than $1,600.

Police say Schoen has a history of possessing exotic animals in Green Bay dating back to 2004.