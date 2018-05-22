More communities using "wheel tax" to raise funds for roads

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows how local governments are taking matters into their own hands to raise fees to pay for roads. In the last few years, Wisconsin's seen a big increase in local government's establishing new vehicle registration fees, also know as a "wheel tax."

In 2011, only four communities were using this tax. Fast forward to 2017 and it's up to 27. This is an annual fee in addition to the $75 registration cost for most vehicles. Wheel taxes during that same time period increased from $7.1 million to $20.7 million.

State law allows local governments to use this funding for transportation costs. Governor Walker said it's up to local communities to decide whether to use a wheel tax and he doesn't think any restrictions need to be added.

“There is already a big influx in state dollars into municipalities into the state and it will drive a surge in road projects,” said Walker. “There was a significant investment in the state highway project and I think sustaining that is the key going forward. It’s something we'll look at going forward to the next budget.”

Both Democrats and Republicans have been split on ideas on how to help raise road funding. The governor and some GOP leaders agree the state collects enough to sustain roads in the state.

Others argue if nothing is done, roads and bridges will continue to deteriorate.