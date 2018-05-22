Reedsburg students, officials break ground on new elementary school

A Monona family is grieving the loss of a son, a brother and a husband-to-be after he was killed while doing what he did best: helping others.More >>
A Monona family is grieving the loss of a son, a brother and a husband-to-be after he was killed while doing what he did best: helping others.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who died after a shooting on Waunona Woods Court is 24-year-old Rayshawn Jackson of Madison.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who died after a shooting on Waunona Woods Court is 24-year-old Rayshawn Jackson of Madison.More >>
A Madison man who sexually assaulted a UW-Madison student in a stairwell in 2006 finished his jail sentence and will be moving to Fitchburg.More >>
A Madison man who sexually assaulted a UW-Madison student in a stairwell in 2006 finished his jail sentence and will be moving to Fitchburg.More >>
A police report, obtained by 27 News from a friend of the alleged victim, details a time when the possible victim spent the night at Father Nolan's home.More >>
A police report, obtained by 27 News from a friend of the alleged victim, details a time when the possible victim spent the night at Father Nolan's home.More >>
A wolf hybrid was seized by Green Bay's Humane Officer after the animal bit a child on the city's west side.More >>
A wolf hybrid was seized by Green Bay's Humane Officer after the animal bit a child on the city's west side.More >>
A Madison man who sexually assaulted a UW-Madison student in a stairwell in 2006 finished his jail sentence and will be moving to Fitchburg.More >>
A Madison man who sexually assaulted a UW-Madison student in a stairwell in 2006 finished his jail sentence and will be moving to Fitchburg.More >>
The Janesville Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man they are looking for in connection with a recent retail theft from Walmart in the city.More >>
The Janesville Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man they are looking for in connection with a recent retail theft from Walmart in the city.More >>
A wolf hybrid was seized by Green Bay's Humane Officer after the animal bit a child on the city's west side.More >>
A wolf hybrid was seized by Green Bay's Humane Officer after the animal bit a child on the city's west side.More >>
A fire inspector with the Portage Fire Department says the fire that led to the death of a toddler was started by the boy's sister playing with matches.More >>
A fire inspector with the Portage Fire Department says the fire that led to the death of a toddler was started by the boy's sister playing with matches.More >>
A Middleton man is $350,000 richer after playing SuperCash! last week.More >>
A Middleton man is $350,000 richer after playing SuperCash! last week.More >>
Iowa native Maddie Poppe has won "American Idol." The singer-songwriter bested Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett in Monday night's two-hour finale on WKOW ABC.More >>
Iowa native Maddie Poppe has won "American Idol." The singer-songwriter bested Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett in Monday night's two-hour finale on WKOW ABC.More >>
A teenager who started a major wildfire in the scenic Columbia River Gorge in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution for at least the next decade.More >>
A teenager who started a major wildfire in the scenic Columbia River Gorge in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution for at least the next decade.More >>
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says he made three trips to rehabilitation centers during his career to fight his dependence on painkillers and alcohol.More >>
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says he made three trips to rehabilitation centers during his career to fight his dependence on painkillers and alcohol.More >>
Don't be surprised if you see a bear running through the fields near Fox lake. Steven Hopp saw one on his way to work May 18, and captured video that he shared to his Facebook page.More >>
Don't be surprised if you see a bear running through the fields near Fox lake. Steven Hopp saw one on his way to work May 18, and captured video that he shared to his Facebook page.More >>
The Diocese of Madison says it will investigate a second allegation of sexual misconduct against Father William Nolan.More >>
The Diocese of Madison says it will investigate a second allegation of sexual misconduct against Father William Nolan.More >>