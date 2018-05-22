Reedsburg students, officials break ground on new elementary school

Students from local schools celebrated the new building alongside community members and project officials.

The design team from Plunkett Raysich Architects and the construction team from Kraemer Brothers celebrate the groundbreaking with the School District of Reedsburg.

A sign showing plans for the new elementary school.

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Students and staff celebrated the groundbreaking of a new elementary school in Reedsburg Tuesday.

The new school on Reedsburg Road will house third, fourth and fifth grade classes.

“This new elementary school will serve students, families and the community for decades to come," said District Administrator Tom Benson.

Voters approved the $32 million project in a referendum last October.

“It is a really exciting time for the district," said School Board President Gary Woolever. "I don’t have enough words to thank the taxpayers for the support they have shown the district.”

The school is expected to open for the 2019-2020 school year.