East Side Madison store celebrates anniversary despite closing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two of Madison's east side signature stores are closing soon because leases are coming to an end.

That includes the ACE hardware on Cottage Grove Road and the nearby Ben Franklin store on Monona Drive.

Tuesday was a special day in history for the store. It was the 59th anniversary of its opening day.

Ben Franklin was opened by Robert Retzlaff in 1959 and since has become a neighborhood institution.

The Ben Franklin store has everything from craft supplies, to candy, to a toy department with army men and toy dinosaurs.

People in the area are used to coming down to Ben Franklin for whatever they need.

"I have been talking to my neighborhood folks for the last twenty hours and everyone has their story about Ben Franklin," said customer, Christel Preuss. "Their mothers and fathers before them went to Ben Franklin. Their children went down to Ben Franklin."

Sales at the store have been sustainable but lease problems are forcing Ben Franklin to close it's doors.

"It is just really sad to see it go because the store honestly has everything in a moment that you could possibly need," said Preuss.

We don't know exactly when Ben Franklin will be closing but the lease runs out the end of June.