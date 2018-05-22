WIAA softball regionals begin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WIAA softball regionals begin


MADISON (WKOW) -

Here's some local scores from the opening day of regional play in the WIAA softball tournament:

Holmen - 11

Madison West - 0

Rio - 10

Hustisford - 5

Tomah - 8

Baraboo - 5

Darlington - 12

Benton/Shullsburg - 9

River Ridge - 5

Pecatonica - 3

Edgerton - 9

Jefferson - 5

Lancaster - 3

Prairie du Chien - 2

Arcadia - 5

Richland Center - 4

Waterloo - 12

Clinton - 9

Rosholt - 16

Pardeeville - 1

Edgewood - 15

Adams-Friendship - 1

Argyle - 10

Monticello - 0

Cambridge - 18

Dodgeland - 8

Reedsburg - 9

Lodi - 8

Hillsboro - 12

Kickapoo - 7

