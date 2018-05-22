Madison College baseball returns to NJCAA Division II World Series

Olive Sagapolu is a stalwart for the Badger football team on the defensive line -- and if his football career doesn't work out long term -- he has acrobatic skills as well.More >>
Jenna Haney is coming home. The former Badgers swimmer is rejoining the program as an assistant coach. New head coach Yuri Suguiyama announced the hiring of the Milton native.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team dropped a 9-1 decision to No. 12 Alabama at Rhoads Stadium Saturday afternoon before falling to Oregon State late Saturday night, 5-1.More >>
The Houston Texans team confirmed the defensive end will pay for the 10 funerals of the nine students and teacher killed in a shooting inside Santa Fe High School.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team rallied back from a three run deficit for an eight inning, 9-3 opening round win against Oregon State in Tuscaloosa Regional Friday night in Alabama.More >>
