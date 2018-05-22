Madison College baseball returns to NJCAA Division II World Series

After starting the season 3-7, the Madison College baseball had to do some soul-searching. They realized they had a long ways to go but a long season to get there. In the end, the WolfPack achieved their goal. They will be returning to the NJCAA Division II World Series this weekend.

"Our whole goal is to be playing baseball at the end of the season. I think right now we are playing the best baseball, and we are ready to get going in Enid, Oklahoma," says sophomore catcher Logan Michaels.

The WolfPack are no stranger to this level. They will be making their eighth trip but first since 2015.

"It's been a couple of years since we have been there," says head coach Mike Davenport. "There is nobody as far as players that has experienced this."

The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series runs from Saturday, May 26 through Saturday, June 2. Madison College is the No. 6 seed after posting a 34-20 record. The WolfPack will face Kirkwood Community College (IA) on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.