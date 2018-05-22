Mayor Soglin appoints transportation director - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mayor Soglin appoints transportation director

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin appointed Thomas Lynch as the new city transportation director.

In the past, Lynch has helped develop parts of John Nolen Drive. He also worked on the Beltline and managed the Monroe and Verona Road construction projects.

The Common Council will vote on Lynch's appointment next month. 


 

